New venture owners almost always cite a shortage of cash as the reason for failure, but if you look deeper, I believe the reason is more often about dysfunctional people and leadership. Sometimes it comes right back to the owner, in terms of a malaise often called "founder's syndrome." A few years ago, I was intimately involved with a promising new business that taught me about this issue.
6 Symptoms of a Dysfunctional Business Leader in a New VenturePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.inc.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on March 13, 2024 6:39 am
