Most business professionals believe that if they alone work harder and smarter, they will reap their dream rewards. Yet I often see this approach creating silos, selfishness, and a lonely work life. I believe it is time for more working together, co-creativity, and supportive leadership in the workplace, as well as life outside work. The big question I hear is how to change and get there.
6 Ways To Lead In Business By More Creativity and CollaborationPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.linkedin.com 22 hours ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on January 21, 2024 9:01 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments