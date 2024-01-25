There is no question that the recent pandemic has changed working in the office forever. What was once a workplace where everyone commuted to work together daily, has now become a hybrid environment where some team members rarely meet physically, and others see each other one or two days per week, while not working remotely from their home office.
7 Keys To Leadership In A Hybrid Office EnvironmentPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.linkedin.com 11 hours ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on January 25, 2024 7:41 am
