If you think your business has weathered the storm, think again. In addition to obvious economic challenges, the emerging generation of customers is determined to radically change the rules for customer engagement. Their expectations of relationships and personalization are already taxing businesses today, and their power through social media will kill those who can't or won't comply.
7 Keys to Meeting the Expectations of the Next Wave of CustomersPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.inc.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on March 27, 2024 7:04 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments