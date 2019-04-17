17
If you are a business owner today, and not using social media to promote your business, you are missing out on a huge opportunity. But, contrary to what most people preach, it isn’t entirely free. Most social media outlets don’t require a subscription charge, but they certainly always require an investment, sometimes large, in people, in technology, your reputation, and your time.



I have to check out the book (How to Make Money with Social Media: An Insider's Guide on Using New and Emerging Media to Grow Your Business) mentioned in the post.
