After years of experience working as an executive in large companies as well as startups, I have concluded that business growth requires both a good strategic vision as well as excellence in execution. Some business leaders I know have the right strategy but can’t avoid one or more execution pitfalls that prevent success. Business growth requires both strategy and execution.
8 Hazards To Avoid In Managing Business Strategy ImplementationPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
