The ultimate compliment that any business leader can get is that they can “see around corners.” This is a statement that they are willing and able (and successful) at projecting market and technology turns, not just straight-line innovations. They have the courage to make bold decisions, often contrary to conventional market research.
8 Keys To The Art of Spotting Shifts in Opportunities Before OthersPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.linkedin.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: advertglobal on February 14, 2024 2:47 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments