Most successful business leaders will tell you that their primary motivation is to “change the world” and to build something lasting, not to make a lot of money. But the conventional wisdom is that employees work for money, above all else. Yet my own experience leads me to believe that non-cash motivators may be more effective in the long term than financial incentives.
8 Leadership Strategies for Maintaining Morale In Tough TimesPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.inc.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on February 19, 2024 4:40 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments