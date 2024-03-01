16
Vote
0 Comment

8 Nonverbal Messages In Business You Can't Afford To Miss

8 Nonverbal Messages In Business You Can\'t Afford To Miss - https://www.inc.com Avatar Posted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.inc.com 10 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on March 1, 2024 7:10 am
Whether it’s a business or personal interaction, studies show that as much as 60-90% of the communication is nonverbal. That means that people addicted to text messages, twitter, and email may be sending less than half the message, and receivers often misinterpret even that half.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company