Sometimes business owners are so focused on making change happen for customers that they forget that continually changing themselves and their company is equally important. Some get stuck in a rut and get run over by competitors with new technology, like Eastman Kodak, and others get pushed into a crisis, like Apple did, before they reinvent themselves into a new market.
8 Strategies For Expanding And Continually Reinventing Your BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.linkedin.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on April 30, 2024 9:17 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments