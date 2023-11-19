Let’s face it, business consultants have a bad image. Business clients want experienced people who get their hands dirty, rather than experts who give presentations, make recommendations, and disappear. Even consultants don’t like their job, since they don’t often get to see results, and too much of their time is spent looking for the next gig.
8 Tips For Enhancing Your Image As A Key ContributorPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.linkedin.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: MasterMinuteman on November 19, 2023 10:03 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments