16
Vote
0 Comment
Every business owner and entrepreneur I know really believes that they can make a difference, yet so few actually do. I’ve long wondered what these few have that the rest of us are missing. After many years working and consulting with real business leaders, I’ve become convinced that the key is in the mindset of the person, rather than any business process, service, or product.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company