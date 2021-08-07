Process mapping is almost always beneficial to those working within the process, and those working outside it. Not all processes should be mapped in the same way. A simple process run by only one or two people can be easily represented by a basic flow chart; a process that involves multiple individuals or cross-functional teams is going to need something more complex.
A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating an Effective Swim Lane DiagramPosted by Ihya1324 under Startups
From https://www.process.st 2 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on August 7, 2021 2:52 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments