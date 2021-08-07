19
Vote
0 Comment

A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating an Effective Swim Lane Diagram

A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating an Effective Swim Lane Diagram - https://www.process.st Avatar Posted by Ihya1324 under Startups
From https://www.process.st 2 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on August 7, 2021 2:52 pm
Process mapping is almost always beneficial to those working within the process, and those working outside it. Not all processes should be mapped in the same way. A simple process run by only one or two people can be easily represented by a basic flow chart; a process that involves multiple individuals or cross-functional teams is going to need something more complex.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company