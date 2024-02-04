When you are not presenting to business leaders or your team, try to spend more time listening than talking. You can’t learn anything new while you’re talking, yet many professionals seem to never stop. It’s a sad spiral, since the more you talk, the less people really hear, meaning they don’t learn anything either. If someone left this article on your desk, read extra carefully.
As A Business Professional, Enhance Your Impact By Listening MorePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.linkedin.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on February 4, 2024 9:08 am
