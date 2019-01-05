Social media can be an incredibly effective tool for businesses. But updating every platform with valuable content can be time consuming. That’s where a social media aggregator like Juicer.io can help.
The company started as a small project and has since grown into a tool that businesses of all sizes could benefit from. Learn more.
Juicer.io Aggregates Social Media Content for Busy EntrepreneursPosted by stillwagon428 under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on January 5, 2019 12:40 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
3 hours ago