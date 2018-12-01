How confident are American entrepreneurs about their business idea? A Northwestern Mutual survey carried out by OnePoll reveals one in seven think their idea is so strong it could change the world and have a dramatic impact in the chosen industry.

This level of confidence is commendable and even necessary in order to persevere and make your dreams come true. However, the reality, which is pointed out in the survey, is there is a huge difference between having a great idea and making it happen.

