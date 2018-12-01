Recent Startup Idea Research Indicates 1 in 7 Think They've Got a Game ChangerPosted by lyceum under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: FutureVision on December 1, 2018 1:31 pm
How confident are American entrepreneurs about their business idea? A Northwestern Mutual survey carried out by OnePoll reveals one in seven think their idea is so strong it could change the world and have a dramatic impact in the chosen industry.
This level of confidence is commendable and even necessary in order to persevere and make your dreams come true. However, the reality, which is pointed out in the survey, is there is a huge difference between having a great idea and making it happen.
This level of confidence is commendable and even necessary in order to persevere and make your dreams come true. However, the reality, which is pointed out in the survey, is there is a huge difference between having a great idea and making it happen.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
- 5 Tips You Must Follow to Ensure Your Startup Doesn’t Fail
- Should Your Small Business Hire a Lawyer?
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments