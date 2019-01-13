16
Video marketing is becoming more important for businesses of all sizes. But many small companies don’t have the resources to produce professional video content. That’s where vidbuild comes in. The company offers a platform that simplifies video ad creation. You can add your own content or access stock resources to make your ads look professional. Read more about the tool and the company behind it.



