You can’t succeed in business without an operational model that delivers value to customers at a reasonable price, with an underlying cost that allows you to make a profit. There are no “overrides” – for example, businesses don’t thrive just because they offer the latest technology, or because everyone wants to be “green,” or because their goal is to reduce world hunger.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Business Model Components Required In Every PlanPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on December 7, 2022 11:08 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
bloggerpalooza
-
MasterMinuteman
-
AmyJordan
-
thecorneroffice
-
FutureVision
-
thelastword
-
businessluv
-
PMVirtual
-
steefen
-
bizyolk
-
maestro68
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
fusionswim
-
blogexpert
-
kingofcontent92
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments