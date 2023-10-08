A common challenge faced by every entrepreneur is that they don’t have the bandwidth, interest or skills to do everything that is required to build their startup. Of course, they can outsource part of the work or hire employees, but that approach means more time and money to manage the work, which they don’t have. The right answer is to find a co-founder with complementary skills.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Strategies To Find That Rare Complementary PartnerPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on October 8, 2023 11:14 am
