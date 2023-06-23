Traditional marketing says you have to “push” your message out to customers, over and over again, to get you remembered. A more effective approach in today’s Internet and interactive culture is to use “pull” technology to bring customers and clients to your story. You influence people in by providing new content with real value on your website at least every few days.
Startup Professionals Musings: 10 Ways To Become A Web Influencer In Today's Market
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 6 days ago
June 23, 2023
