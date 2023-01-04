Most entrepreneurs are so convinced that they are the disruptive element, they fail to anticipate that unknown facts or events can and will occur to disrupt their own well-laid plans. While it’s true that there is no way of know specifically what might happen, you need to anticipate the worst, and actually build a Plan B. People who haven’t thought about a Plan B often don’t survive the shock.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 New Venture Surprises With Ways To Recover QuicklyPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on January 4, 2023 8:03 am
