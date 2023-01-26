After years of working in small businesses as well as large ones, I’m convinced that you shouldn’t expect to get it all right the first time, and learning how to run any business is more a result of practice and experience than just academics. Therefore, I often recommend to entrepreneurs and business professionals that they not get too frustrated with initial failures or give up too soon.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Principles For Learning From Practice In BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 6 days ago
