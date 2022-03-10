Managing and motivating a team in a startup is more than just using the right interpersonal skills. It’s more than providing recognition, tangible incentives, and clear work goals. A key influencer of satisfaction and motivation, top-ranked by employees, is positive progress and the completion of meaningful work. Sometimes you have to manage progress, not people.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Startup Barriers To Progress Only You Can Overcome
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 8 days ago
March 10, 2022
Comments