Donna Fenn, in her classic book, “Upstarts! How GenY Entrepreneurs are Rocking the World of Business,” was one of the first to predict that Gen-Y would lead the charge, bounce back from the last recession, and be big winners. She describes a new generation of entrepreneurs that is highly collaborative, quick and alert when it comes to new technologies, and hell-bent on changing the world in general.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Strategies To Capitalize On Hard Times In BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on July 15, 2023 3:49 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments