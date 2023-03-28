Technical entrepreneurs love their technology, and often are driven to launch a startup on the assumption that everyone will buy any solution which highlights this technology. Instead, they need to validate a customer problem and real market need first. Don’t create solutions looking for a problem, since investors ignore these, and customers other than early adopters will be hard to find.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Tactics To Ensure Your Solution Is Customer DrivenPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 7 days ago
