Time is too precious to waste trying to close a deal with the wrong investors at the wrong time. Luckily, not all investors are looking for the same thing, so it pays to know what type of investors are most interested in what your startup brings to the table.
Startup Professionals Musings: 5 Venture Periods Call For Unique Funding Strategies
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
