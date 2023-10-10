Angel investors and venture capitalists are looking for startups with real products and a proven business model, ready to scale. Yet I still get too many business plans that clearly are looking for money to do research and development (R&D) on a new and unproven technology. If you need funding for these early stage activities, I have some suggestions on better strategies to follow.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Funding Resources For Ideas Needing More ValidationPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on October 10, 2023 9:24 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments