Most entrepreneur that fail are quick to offer a litany of constraints that caused their demise – not enough money, time, customers, or support from the right players. Ironically, as a startup investor and mentor, I have seen too many failures caused by just the opposite – too much money spent too soon, taking time to get product perfection, and assuming customers will wait.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Ideas To Recover From Business Resource ChallengesPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on October 12, 2023 11:08 am
