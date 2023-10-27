How do you convince investors that your business model will really work, before you have a revenue stream that exceeds your expenses? Even if you are bootstrapping your business, and you are the only investor, you should be asking yourself the same question. Too many founders have learned that passion and free beta products do not imply a sustainable business.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Keys To A Winning Business Model For Your CustomersPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on October 27, 2023 6:55 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments