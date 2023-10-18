16
Most new business owners I know feel the challenges of not enough time, money, and resources, and see these as problems rather than a competitive advantage. In reality, based on my experience as a startup advisor and investor, these constraints lead the best entrepreneurs to the most innovative solutions and new markets otherwise overlooked by their peers and competitors.


Share your small business tips with the community!
