As a mentor to business professionals, I find that many are frustrated that peers and managers don’t recognize the true value of their contributions. These people expect their results have self-evident value, without requiring any effort on their part. I have long believed that each of you is responsible for documenting and communicating your own value, without bragging or hyperbole.


