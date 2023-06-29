Commonly, I find that business owners and entrepreneurs look first at solutions which solve painful problems, or have high profit margins, regardless of their own commitment to a higher purpose, such as saving the environment or helping the underserved. For your own happiness and satisfaction, I recommend you start instead working from that higher purpose and passion.
Startup Professionals Musings: 6 Ways To Build A Business Based On A Higher PurposePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on June 29, 2023 11:44 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments