In my experience, the right team culture is critical to every business and startup success, so every business leader wants to know how to create it. In reality, I’m convinced that none of us can “create culture” directly, but we can create an environment where the desired culture emerges. You do this by driving values, letting values shape behavior, and the behavior defines the culture.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Keys To Creating A Productive Business Team CulturePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on April 25, 2022 10:42 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments