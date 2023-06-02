One of the things I’ve learned in working with aspiring entrepreneurs is that managing and leading a team is a scary venture into the unknown for many people, even if they have worked as a business professional for years. Having worked in my own career on both sides of the fence at various times, I recommend that everyone practice thinking like the boss in every role to prepare.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Keys To Making You A Team Leader And Future ManagerPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 9 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on June 2, 2023 1:07 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments