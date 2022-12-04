Business success is all about having the best team, yet the average entrepreneur has little prior experience with hiring people and building top-notch teams. It’s no wonder that 45 percent fail in the first five years, and an even smaller percentage ever see a return for their years of effort. Most new entrepreneurs assume their passion will attract and motivate the right team members.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Staffing Strategies That May Cost You Your BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on December 4, 2022 12:48 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments