As a business advisor, I have too often seen technical entrepreneurs get a product or service off the ground with ease, but then struggle mightily when their business reaches a couple of million in annual sales, or the employee count grows beyond a handful. It’s at this stage that the job changes from creative and tactical to managerial and strategic. Many don’t survive the change.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Stages In The Evolution Of A Startup To A BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on December 18, 2022 2:26 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
justretweet
-
DigiTechBlog
-
fusionswim
-
thecorneroffice
-
PMVirtual
-
problogger78
-
blogexpert
-
JoshRed
-
Webdev1
-
marketingvalue
-
FutureVision
-
MasterMinuteman
-
BizWise
-
deanuk
-
steefen
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments