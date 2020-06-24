Entrepreneurs need to be effective team leaders, since no one can transform an idea into a product and a business without some help. Unfortunately many founders I work with as a mentor are experts on the technical side, but have no insight into leading a team. But fortunately, team building is a skill that can be learned and practiced, for those willing to put in some effort.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Startup Leadership Keys To Ramp Up Team CommitmentPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on June 24, 2020 4:10 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments