Most entrepreneurs avoid setting up a board of directors for their new business unless or until they sign up an investor who demands a seat on the board. That implies that a board of directors has no value to the founder, and is just another burden that to be assumed for the privilege of attracting outside investors or going public. In my view, nothing could be further from the truth.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Ways To Fail In Setting Up Your Board Of DirectorsPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on August 10, 2021 10:54 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
lyceum
-
bizyolk
-
luvhealthcare
-
mikehartman1
-
NolanGreen
-
BizWise
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
Digitaladvert
-
MasterMinuteman
-
justretweet
-
DigiTechBlog
-
sophia2
-
kingofcontent92
-
FutureVision
-
MarketWiz
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
FastSwings
-
2012Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
-
Mossmedia
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments