I was shocked to read an old Gallup study that indicates only 13 percent of employees worldwide are actively engaged at work, and more recent data shows only a small change in the right direction. In my own experience as a startup advisor and mentor, I find that entrepreneurs who can’t attract and maintain a highly motivated team rarely even get off the ground.
Startup Professionals Musings: 7 Ways To Maximize Team Motivation And ProductivityPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on March 14, 2020 11:25 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments