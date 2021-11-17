16
Blogging has come a long way in the past few years, from a social release for narcissists, to today’s required vehicle for promoting your consulting business and gaining valuable online exposure. Even with product businesses, it’s the ultimate way to build your brand credibility, bring in customer leads, and get feedback from your target market.


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

It is good to get reminded about the power of blogging for businesses.
