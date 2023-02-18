If you really want to start a business your way without a boss or professional investor hovering over you, then just fund it yourself or through friends and family, and grow it organically. It’s more possible to bootstrap today than a few years ago, as the cost of entry continues to go down. According to Investopedia, over 90 percent of successful businesses currently start this way.
Startup Professionals Musings: 8 Keys To Starting A Venture With Minimal Equity LossPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on February 18, 2023 10:41 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments