A common pain of startups after an exhilarating first surge of early adopters is a long and frustrating plateau of slow growth, where it seems like nothing you do will get your business to profitability. Too many entrepreneurs don’t know what to do at this point, largely accounting for a disappointing 50 percent of startups that fail in the first five years, according to InvoiceTracker.
Startup Professionals Musings: 8 Strategies To Drive Your Startup To ProfitabilityPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on December 14, 2022 8:18 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments