In my role as a business advisor, I find that most still resist change, especially change they can’t control and did not choose, rather than accept it as the norm, and seek to capitalize on it. I believe that that by adopting a more positive change mindset, you can actually make surfing the waves of change much more manageable, and even make your business and career fun again.
Startup Professionals Musings: 8 Strategies to Thrive in a Constantly Changing WorldPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: advertglobal on September 27, 2021 2:12 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments