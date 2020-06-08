Most aspiring entrepreneurs look to their alma mater, or any university, as a source of classes that can help them, but neglect to think outside the box or take advantage of all the other resources to be found there. The lesson of finding help, connections, and even funding where other people may never look is one that makes all the difference in the entrepreneur lifestyle.
Startup Professionals Musings: 8 Ways Your Old School Can Energize Your New VenturePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on June 8, 2020 5:34 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments