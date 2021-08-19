In this age of social media and world-wide Internet, message delivery from business leaders needs to change, just like the message changes from leaders in your personal lives. Just a few years ago, no one could have imagined getting text messages from parents, or a President prone to communicate via Twitter. Not only what you say, but how you deliver it shapes your impact.
Startup Professionals Musings: 9 Ways Your Business Leadership Language Must ChangePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
