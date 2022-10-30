Neither people nor computers can really help you as a personal assistant unless you are willing to share data about what you like, what you feel, and who and what’s important to you. Even the best technology can’t read your mind, which is why a simple Google search often gives frustrating and irrelevant results, and online advertisers bombard you with opportunities of no interest.
Startup Professionals Musings: Businesses Need Your Input, But Can’t Read Your MindPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on October 30, 2022 11:06 am
