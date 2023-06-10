One of the reasons that now is the time to be an entrepreneur is the explosion of startup assistance organizations, usually called incubators or accelerators. According to the International Business Innovation Association (InBIA ), there are over 2,000 of these locations worldwide, and new online versions springing up all over the place, like Founders Space in Silicon Valley.
Startup Professionals Musings: How To Identify New Venture Assistance Organizations
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 7 days ago
June 10, 2023
