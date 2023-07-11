I still know some entrepreneurs who boast of simply following their gut instincts, rather than listen to anyone or any data, to make strategic decisions. We’ve all worked with autocratic leaders in large companies who seem to thrive in this mode. They all forget or ignore the high-profile failures that have resulted from some single-handed business decisions.
Startup Professionals Musings: Running Your Business By Instinct Is Not Recommended
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 10 days ago
July 11, 2023
