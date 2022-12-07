25
Used office furniture and equipment are sometimes thought of as inferior. This may cause some companies to spend more on new equipment that performs just as well.

If you are in the market for new business furniture or equipment, consider buying secondhand. It will improve your bottom line and create better future resilience. You can shop at some used office furniture stores equipment too.


Written by lyceum
2 hours 3 minutes ago

Lisa: Do you have a favorite piece of used office furniture?
Share your small business tips with the community!
