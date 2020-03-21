Earlier this year, we updated 24 old blog posts. The result? A 75% increase in website traffic.

Imagine the impact you’d experience by almost doubling your website traffic. You’d see more sign-ups, email subscribers, and revenue, right?



While most teams focus on pumping out new content, the reality is, you can generate more results from tending to the content that’s already been published on your website.



Chances are, you’ve got a backlog of old content on your website; posts that haven’t been touched in the 2+ years since you published them.

