27
Vote
0 Comment
Earlier this year, we updated 24 old blog posts. The result? A 75% increase in website traffic.
Imagine the impact you’d experience by almost doubling your website traffic. You’d see more sign-ups, email subscribers, and revenue, right?

While most teams focus on pumping out new content, the reality is, you can generate more results from tending to the content that’s already been published on your website.

Chances are, you’ve got a backlog of old content on your website; posts that haven’t been touched in the 2+ years since you published them.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company